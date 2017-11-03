Burton Patrick Mayeux

LAPLACE - A Funeral Mass was held for Burton Patrick Mayeux, of LaPlace on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 12 noon at St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve. Interment followed in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of H. C. Alexander Funeral Home of Norco.

Burton Patrick Mayeux, age 69, of LaPlace passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Born on January 8, 1948, he was a native of Simmesport and a resident of LaPlace for the past 40 years. Burton retired with Shell Chemical Company after 27 years of service.

Burton was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis P. Mayeux and Verlie Brown Mayeux; his son, Gregory Jude Mayeux; and his brother, Harold Mayeux.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Peggy LaCour Mayeux; daughter, Tina Mayeux; siblings, Audrey Desselles, Beryl (Herbert) Dufrene, Marion Bordelon, Inez (Avis) Chunn, Raymond Mayeux, Philip (Mona) Mayeux, and John Jerry (Susan) Mayeux; grandchildren, Heidi Michelle Mayeux Hymel and Justice John Hymel; and by numerous loving nieces and nephews.