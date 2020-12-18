Buvens Deshautelle, 76, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Buvens Martin Deshautelle will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Deshautelle, age 76, of Marksville passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Facility in Marksville.

He worked in the refrigeration business for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lillian Reeves Deshautelle, his brothers, Alton and Nolan Deshautelle; and sister, Lorraine Normand.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Christine D. Deshautelle of Marksville; two sons, Mike Deshautelle (Sherie) of Marksville, Brad Deshautelle of Marksville; one brother, Edwin Deshautelle of Eunice; two grandchildren, Zachary and Amber Deshautelle.