Calvert Lee Williams, Long Bridge

Services for Calvert Lee Williams will be held September 12 at 10 a.m. inside St. Edwards Funeral Home of Bunkie with Rev. Vernon Simon officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Church of Long Bridge. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.

Williams was born August 21, 1948 and died September 1 at his Long Bridge home. He is the son of Sterling James Williams, Sr. and Ethel Mae Williams.

Survivors include his three children, Mark Edridge (Fenician) of Lake Charles and Bonnie Foster and Natasha Jones, both of Houston, Texas.; two brothers, Earl Benny Williams and Sterling James Williams, Jr.; two sisters, Ernestine Jones and Dianna Gail Moore.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kendrick Eldridge and siblings, Lucille Williams, Claudy B. Williams and Curtis James Willams, Sr.