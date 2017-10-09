Calvin Lee Styles, age 76, of Dallas, Texas; native of Bunkie

Calvin Lee Styles

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Calvin Lee Styles of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Bunkie, will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Second Union Baptist Church with Pastor Christopher Ardoin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 14, 2017 starting at 12 noon until time of services at the church.

“Forty”, as he was affectionately called by many, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at his residence at the of age 76. Calvin was baptized at an early age and grew up in a Christian household. He was active in the male chorus at his church in Dallas where he served for a number of years as a member of the music ministry. He attended George Washington Carver High School where he sang in the choir and was an outstanding tenor. He graduated in 1960.

Those left to cherish her memory are one brother, James H. Styles of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Margaret S. Ambrose of Baton Rouge and Evelyn Jones of Bunkie; two nephews; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Rodrick Ambrose, James Ambrose, McKinley “Pop” Keller, Samuel Lloyd Sweazie, Calvin Washington, and Jason West.