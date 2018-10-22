Camilla “Cammie” Joyce Ewing Vead, 65 Innis

Camilla “Cammie” Joyce Ewing Vead

Cammie, a native and resident of Innis, LA passed away on October 21, 2018 at the age of 65. Cammie grew up loving to work on the farm while driving the tractor. She enjoyed working as a store clerk at LA Express and was the owner of Big Daddy’s on Old River. Visiting and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian of Burial at 2:00 pm. Conducted by Father Pat Broussard. Burial in St. Stephens Episcopal Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband of 20 years James Vead Sr.; sons Bryan Theriot and wife Myra, Craig Theriot and wife Elizabeth, Douglas Theriot and wife Bridget; step-daughters Tonya Savage and Patricia Duplechain; step-son Anthony Vead Jr.;12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Jean, Christine and Barbara; brothers Robbie and Danny and their spouses. Preceded in death by her parents Wilson and Ella Ewing; grandparents Stephen “Jeb” and Camilla Tessier and Rufus and Eula V. Ewing; sisters Eula “Lynn” Marie Ewing Pollard and Patricia “Patti” Mayeaux; brother-in-law Hilman “T-Coon” Mayeaux; grandchild Brandon Vead.