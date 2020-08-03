Candice Aguirre, 40, Bunkie

A Memorial Service for Candice Renee' Albritton-Aguirre will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Ms. Albritton-Aguirre, age 40, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette. She was a graduate of Bolton High School and ULL. She was preceded in death by her father, Bennie Albritton, Jr.

She is survived by her two sons, Logan and Benjamin Aguirre of Broussard and her mother, Paricia Elizabeth Hanks and her companion, John Dauzat, of Hessmer.