Carey Juneau, age 54, of Mansura

Carey Juneau

MANSURA - Funeral services for Carey Juneau of Mansura will take place on Monday, November 13, 2017 at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery #2. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Carey Louis Juneau, age 54, passed away at his home surround by family and friends on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Born on March 4, 1963, Carey was an Avoyelles Parish Industrial Park Board Member, a Cattlemen Association Member, and member of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sims Juneau; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Prudent Ducote.

He is survived by his children, Ava’ Claire (Dr. Suarez) Juneau of Baton Rouge, Landon Carey Juneau of Alexandria and his mother, Jennifer of Alexandria; parents, Flora Marie Ducote and Irvin Paul (Evelyn) Juneau; brothers, Kevin (Amanda) Juneau of Denham Springs, Kent (Faye) Juneau of Mansura, Clay (Amy R.) Juneau of Sunset, and Chad (Amy L.) Juneau of Alexandria; and his fiancé, Jenie Lacour. He is also survived by his aunts and uncle, Bertha Ann Hopewell, Catherine Lacour, Earline Roy, and Sherwin (Cynthia) Juneau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers for the service are his brothers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Derek Juneau, Tyler Sean Juneau, Wes Juneau, Briggs Juneau, Brooks Juneau, and Steve Andress.