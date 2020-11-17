Carlton "Nookie" Laborde, Jr., 84, Brouillette

Funeral Services for Mr. Carlton “Nookie”Laborde, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville beginning at 12:00 p.m., with Reverends Richard Newman, and Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Mr. Laborde, age 84, of the Brouillette community departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Plaucheville, La.

Carlton was a beloved father, husband, and grandfather. He worked hard all of his life in construction, and as a commercial fisherman. He was an avid outdoorsman, and had a passion for hunting with his sons and close friends. He loved to dance, and he always honored his mother. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife Jeanette Normand Laborde of Brouillette; sons, Vincent “PP” Laborde and wife Tane, Stuart “Tootie” Laborde and wife Allison, and Brad Schuyler all of Marksville; Daughter, Monique Sprinkle and husband Stan of Marksville; brothers Russell “Russ” and wife Rachel, Harold and wife Charlene, and Ronald “Cookie” Laborde and wife Evelyn all of Brouillette; sister, Glenda “Sis” Lemoine of Brouillette; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren.

“Nookie” is preceded in death by his parents, Carlton, Sr. and Lula Sherman Laborde; son Carl Laborde; sister, Ann “T-Ann” Trammell. He is also reunited with 2 great-grandchildren, Cierra “CC” Bordelon, and Cara Descant.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday , November 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until shortly before funeral service in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Vincent “PP” Laborde, Stuart “Tootie” Laborde, Brad Schuyler, Stan Sprinkle, “CJ” Laborde, and Jonathan Dauzat