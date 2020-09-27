Carol Ann Jeansonne, 71, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Carol Ann Jeansonne of Plaucheville will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

Carol Ann Jeansonne, age 71, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 20, 1949 in Cottonport, La. She was a lifelong resident of Plaucheville, La graduating from Plaucheville High School and was a reigning Ms. Plaucheville Queen. She attended the Avoyelles Vocational Technical Institute, where she received a degree in Records Control Clerk in 2005. She then began her career as a paraprofessional at Plaucheville Elementary School, where she was loved by all faculty and students and was a blessing to anyone that knew her. She was an active member of the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. Carol, along with her husband Freddie, established the Plaucheville Veterans Memorial. Her favorite pastime included riding her four-wheeler to check on her cows. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated grandmother, and hard-working woman.

She is survived by her daughters, Annette Jeansonne Lacombe, Sandy Jeansonne Bonnette (Ricky), Greta Lynn Jeansonne; her twin sister, Carolyn Lacombe (Tommy); sisters-in-law, Celeste Small, Claire Chenevert, Deborah Juneau. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Andrew Bonnette (Alyce), Baylee Lacombe, Dylan Bonnette, Tucker Rabalais, Lexie Lacombe, Ashley Bonnette, Karson Lacombe, Autum Rose Rabalais; and 1 great-granddaughter, Evelyn "Carol" Bonnette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie James Jeansonne; parents, Neal Ducote & Mae Rose Bettevy Ducote; mother-in-law, Marjorie G. Jeansonne; and father-in-law, Maxie Jeansonne.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 12:00pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

A special thank you to Gerard and Kelli LaCour, owners, of the LaCour House Assisted Living in New Roads, La. We cannot begin to express the gratitude and appreciation the care the staff provided to our loving mother. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 552 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327.