Carolyn Mosley, 72, Pineville

Carolyn Mosley, age 72, of Pineville, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Carolyn was the mother of William Jenkins, Jr. (Yolanda Jenkins, wife); grandmother of La'Chandras Jenkins and William N. Jenkins of Memphis, TN and Brooklyn Jenkins of Alexandria, LA; great-mother of 3 boys and one girl; and one sister, Gloria Youngblood, of Teaneck, NJ. She now rests in peace with her parents Jesse and Elouise as well as her brothers Thomas, Jesse, Louis, and Robert. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, "Ms. Carolyn" has been a longtime member of the Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy staff. Her personality and loving spirit will continue to shine bright throughout the school and local community. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Matthew's Baptist Church, 5605 Old Boyce Rd., Boyce, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am. Participants will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Family members and friends are encouraged to participate in this ceremony online at Live Streaming. Funeral services are being provided by Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Highway, Pineville, LA, 71360. The family thanks you for your prayers and kindness.