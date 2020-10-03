Carrie Erhardt,Simmesport native

Carrie Bordelon Ehrhardt, a native of Simmesport, LA and a resident of Central, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 97. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family, and the outdoors tending to her flower garden. She is survived by her son, Fred C. Ehrhardt, Jr., and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Brian Ducote and wife Stephanie, Kathy Ducote, Cindy Ducote, Vernon Ducote, Freddie Ehrhardt III; and 6 great-grandchildren, 7 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Velmore and Flaive Bordelon; husband, Fred Ehrhardt, Sr.; daughter, Carol Ducote; and brother, Alfred Bordelon. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.