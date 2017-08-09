Cecilia Lemoine, age 94, of Bastrop, formerly of Cottonport

Cecilia Lemoine

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Cecilia Lemoine of Bastrop, formerly of Cottonport, will take place at the St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Saturday, August 12, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial service will commence at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Funeral services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport that Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cecilia Lemoine, age 94, passed Friday, August 4, 2017. She was born on October 29, 1922.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Lemoine; parents, Oge and Armina Turner.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Patsy) Lemoine, Russel (Sharon) Lemoine, Dana (Becky) Lemoine and Mary (Alan) Darsey; brother, Alvin Turner; her six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren, all of whom affectionally called her “Mamaw Ceel.”