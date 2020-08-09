Channing Slaughter, Plaucheville native

Channing Slaughter, a resident of Baton Rouge, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center at the age of 37. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 8:00 am until religious services begin at 10:00 am, conducted by Rev. Clifton Sanford. Interment will follow at Shepherd of the Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaucheville, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Lois Slaughter-Dominique; stepfather, Shedrick Dominique and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, five uncles, and two cousins.