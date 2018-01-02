Charles Frank Brouillette, age 83, of Marksville

Charles Frank Brouillette

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Charles Frank Brouillette on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Jachin Dardar officiating. Interment with Fr. Rusty Rabalais will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continue Wednesday at 8 a.m. until service time. A rosary with Fr. Abraham Palakkattuchira will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Brouillette, age 83, of Marksville, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Marksville on Friday, December 29, 2017. He was born on December 21, 1934.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordy and Lelia Bielkiewicz Brouillette; son, Charles Frank Brouillette, Jr.; brothers, Gerald Brouillette, Harold “Beanie” Brouillette, and Jack Brouillette; and a grandson, Adam Blake Brouillette.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Rhea Couvillion Brouillette Daigrepont; sons, Jeffery P. (Brenda) Brouillette of Center Point, and Charles A. (Micai) Brouillette of Marksville; daughters, Nancy B. (Weber “Chip”) Johnson of Marksville, Vivian B. (Hudson “JoJo”) Mayeux of Walker, and Allison B. (Stuart “Tootie”) Laborde of Marksville; sister, Louise Laborde; brother, Hudson Brouillette; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and companion and her children, Mona Rigby; her daughters, Amy Dupont, Margaret Garnett; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Brouillette, Bryce Warren, Jonathon Dauzat, Jonah Johnson, Hudson Mayeux and Jerrick Dupont. Honorary pallbearer will be Blake Brouillette.