Charles Ponthier, 83, Marksville

Graveside Memorial Services for Charles Joseph Ponthier will be Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Ponthier, age 83, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Valley View Health Care Center in Marksville. He was a retired long-haul truck driver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Dauzat Ponthier and two daughters, Donna Cooper and Pamela French.

He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Bettevy of Hessmer; four sisters, Ella Stewart of Fort Worth, TX, Louise Crye of Montgomery, TX, Rae Dupuy of Marksville and Beverly Bird of Fort Worth, TX; one brother, Isaac Ponthier, Jr. of Marksville; two granddaughters, Kimberly French Brevelle of Effie and Misty French of Colfax and five great grandchildren.