Charles Tidwell, III, 70 Alexandria

Funeral services celebrating the life of Charles R. “Chuck” Tidwell, III will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 15, 2018, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, 701 Jackson Street, Alexandria, with Reverend Todd Menard and Mr. David Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be observed from 12:00 noon until the time of service.

Charles R. “Chuck’ Tidwell,III, age 70, of Alexandria, departed this life on Monday, December 10, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, surrounded by loved ones.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Garrett Price, Jarred Littleton, Hunter Tidwell, Ryan Tidwell, Clayton Harmson and Thomas Rountree. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Price, David Howell, Norman Coates, Chris Tidwell and Douglas Tidwell.

Mr. Tidwell proudly served our country in the US Navy Reserve. He wore many hats, from inventing a game “Make a Million”, writing a book “The Key Holder of Death and Hell” to a career in the Automotive Industry for 30 years. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R. Tidwell, Jr. and Margaret Harper Tidwell.

He is survived by his wife, Christy Rabalais Tidwell; sons, Charles “Chase” R. Tidwell, IV, Christopher G. Tidwell and wife, Misty; grandchildren, Chandler Michelle Tidwell and Presli Grace Tidwell; brothers, Douglas H. Tidwell, Chris H. Tidwell and Richard G. Tidwell and a host of other family members and friends.