Funeral services for Charlie Juneau, Sr. are currently pending.

Charlie Juneau, Sr., age 93, of Cottonport, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Shirley Orth of Hammond, Janell Bordelon of Moreauville, Juliette Guidry of Cottonport, and Kenneth Juneau of Cottonport; brother, Newton (Mary Ellen) Juneau of New Orleans. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ollie Juneau; son, Charlie Juneau, Jr.; parents, Wilfred & Delphine Juneau; daughter-in-law, Anita Juneau; sons-in-laws, Melvin Bordelon, Glen Guidry, & David Guillot; sisters, Marjorie (Patrick) Cullen and Mary Lou (Jimmy) Jumonville; step-brother, Percy Dauzat.