Charline Ducote, 76, Bunkie

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Charline Lemoine Ducote on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial, open to the public, will follow the mass at the Church of the Little Flower Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.. Visitation will be resumed on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mrs. Ducote, age 76, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She and her husband, Vernon, opened the "Little Queen Sandwich Shoppe" in Bunkie in 1959. She loved spending her time with her grandchildren, singing in the choir, reading and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Ducote, Jr and her parents, Cressie and Nell Lemoine.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Ducote Clanton and husband, Daren, of Bunkie; her four sons, Jody Ducote and wife, Angie, of Baton Rouge, Randy ducote and wife, Cindy, of New Roads, Brad ducote of Baton Rouge and Timmy Ducote and wife, April, of Joneboro, LA; her "bonus daughter", Paige Dauzat, of Hessmer; her "fur baby", Pocket; thirteen grandchildren Alyssa Clanton, Logan Clanton, Lauren Ducote,Nicholas Ducote, Adam Ducote, Lain Ducote, Michael Ducote, Dustin Ducote, Kayla Floyd, Brittany Hollaway, Brandon Ducote, Jared Ducote and Josh Allemond and seventeen great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Michael Ducote, Dustin Ducote, Adam Ducote, Brandon Ducote, Lain Ducote and Cody Ducote. Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Daren Clanton, Logan Clanton, Chris Ford, Nicholas Ducote, Joe Gremillion and Jackie Thomason.