BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Christie Lacombe will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Christie Ann Lacombe, age 49 of Bunkie, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. Born on February 23, 1968, she was a graduate of Bunkie High School. She was a member of the Corn Festival Committee for 25 years, and an avid fan of hockey and baseball. Christie was a childcare provided for many years. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold A. Lacombe (Mr. Moose).

Survivors include her mother, Dorothy (Dot) Lacombe of Bunkie; one sister, Lisha (Chris) Armand of Metairie; one brother, Barry (Jenny) Lacombe of Bunkie; three nephews, Nick P. Lacombe, Nick J. Lacombe and Spencer T. Lacombe; and also very dear friends and family.

Altar Servers will include Spencer Lacombe, Charlie Middlebrooks and Austin Middlebrooks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic School, 116 S. Knoll, Bunkie, LA 71322.

