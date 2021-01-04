Christine Gagnard, 54, Marksville

Funeral services for Ms. Christine Gagnard will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Reverend Emmett Gagnard officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday January 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Ms. Gagnard, age 54, of Marksville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Gagnard; son, Zachary Hill; sister, Debra McNeece; and stepfather, Ronald Kelly.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Linda Kelly of Marksville; son, Brandon Bettevy of Marksville; companion, Gary Bordelon of Fifth Ward; brother, Chad Gagnard (Jenny) of Marksville; sister, Dana Normand (Glendon) of Marksville; one grandchild, Zachary Bettevy of Marksville, stepbrothers, Ronald “Cookie” Kelly, Jr. (Rachel), and Jody “ToTo” Kelly (Missy) both of Marksville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jonathan Lachney, Luke Normand, Glendon Normand, Jacob Gullet, Micheal Decuir, and Dylan Moras.