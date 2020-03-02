Funeral services for Ms. Christine Gagnard Lapraire will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Brouillette. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Christine Gagnard Lapraire, age 62, of Brouillette passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her son, Desmond Paul Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Glendon Normand (Dana) of Marksville; parents, Wyman and Geneva Brevelle Gagnard of Brouillette; three brothers, Gregory J. Gagnard (Katie), Warren Gagnard of Brouillette, Eldon Gagnard (Kim), all of Brouillette; one stepsister, Linda Parks (Richard) of Marksville; four grandchildren, Hailey, Lexi, Luke, and Brooke Normand.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6;00 p. on Monday in the Chapel.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Luke Normand, Warren Gagnard, Eldon Gagnard, Reggie Gagnard, Greg Gagnard and Michael DeCuir. Honary pallbearer will be Richard Parks.