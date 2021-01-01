Christopher Williams, 47, Bunkie

Funeral services for Christopher Lawrence Williams will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Union Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Ardoin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Second Union Baptist Church on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Williams, age 47, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Bunkie General Hospital. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School and Culinary Arts School. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Stevon C. Williams; his maternal grandparents, Herman Leon, Sr. and Virginia Mays Prescott; his paternal grandparents, Jasper and Dorothy Mae Frazier Williams; five aunts and five uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Lillian Prescott Williams of Bunkie; his sister, Stephanie Williams-Campbell and husband, Raymond, of Marksville; his seven God brothers, LaTrakus Christmas, Julius Mays, Andrian Priean, LaTravus Thomas, Donovan K. Williams and Ryland De'WayneWarner and Jarren Williams and his two God sisters, Jalisha Prescott-Alfred and Allysa Travis.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are LaTrakus Christmas, Julius Mays, La Travus Thomas, Jalisha Precott-Alford, Stephanie Williams-Campbell and Donovan K. Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerome K. Williams, James C. Lacour, Walter Merrick, Carl Prescott, Sr., Donnell Prescott, Earl Mickens and Raymond Campbell.