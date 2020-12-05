Claire Rabalais, 35, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Claire Marie Rabalais of Cottonport will be private. Burial will be held St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery No. 2.

Claire Rabalais, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Gabriel John Dufour of Cottonport, Will Patrick Sharbino, and Annabelle Jane Sharbino both of Pineville; mother, Pat Rabalais of Cottonport; sister, Holly Rabalais Hillard (Chris) of Cottonport; brother, Fr. Rusty Rabalais of Alexandria; niece, Mary Kate Hillard; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Rabalais.

