Clara Bordelon, 80, Bunkie

Funeral services for Clara Mae Connell Bordelon will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with the Rev. Michael McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Bailey Place in Bunkie.

Clara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bunkie and at one time the Bunkie Service League. Her hobbies included; painting, sewing and cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Bordelon; her parents, Robert Clyde and Willie Mae Wilson Connell; and a brother, Robert Clyde Connell, Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynn Bordelon Fontenot and husband James of Bunkie, Hope Bordelon and Thad Trevillion of Bunkie; a brother, Jimmy Connell and wife Suzette of Blanco, TX; a sister, Mary Ann Connell Vermaelen and husband Harry of Pineville; an honorary daughter, Paula Sylvester and husband Chet of Whiteville; her grandchildren, Anna McKay, Henry Haas Wolff, Nathaniel Wolff, Gavin Wolff, Tyler Fontenot and Walker Trevillion; and her great-grandchildren, AnnaLee, Daisy, Dan IV, Carson, Bennett, Reese, Abel and Luke.

Pallbearers will include; James Fontenot, Thad Trevillion, Haas Wolff, Gavin Wolff, Dan McKay III, and Harry Vermaelen, Jr.