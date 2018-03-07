Clarisse "Lissy" Catherine Dugas, age 63, of Marksville; Avoyelles High teacher

Clarisse "Lissy" Catherine Dugas

A memorial for Ms. Clarisse Dugas will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Church at Marksville located at 4688 Hwy 1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1 p.m. until service time at the Church of Marksville.

Ms. Dugas, age 63 of Marksville, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at her residence in Marksville. Born on October 8, 1954, Clarisse graduated Magna Cum Laude from Louisiana College in Pineville in July of 1977. She majored in Elementary Education and minored in Special Education. She taught at Marksville Elementary School for 36 years until retiring in December of 2012. She then returned to teaching Special Education in 2015 at Avoyelles High School, where she was employed at the time of her death. Ms. Dugas never forgot a student she taught, she truly loved each and every one of them. If a student was ever in need of a jacket, shoes, pencil, lunch money, etc., she provided for them. She did so quietly and did not seek recognition or gratitude for her kindness, only to help her children when she could. For that, she touched many lives throughout her years as an educator. She maintained the same giving attitude in all areas of her life. She was known for her generosity and kind heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eloise Normand Lacour; James Ronald and Betty Lacour; and her brother, Randy Lacour.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeremy (Sheri) Dugas of Big Cane; Amanda Dugas of Marksville; four granddaughters, Macy Dauzat, Emma Dugas, Madelynne Dauzat, and Colleen Dugas; two step-sisters, Donna B. Jeansonne of Bunkie and Connie B. Bordelon of Bunkie; and one step-brother, Randy (Lisa) Bernard of Waxahachie, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ms. Lissy’s memory to Autism Speaks, a charity which raises funds dedicated to the research and awareness of autism; or to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home at 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203.