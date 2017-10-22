Claude Savage, Jr., age 43 of Henderson, formerly of Bayou Jacque

Claude Savage, Jr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Claude Savage, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday at Hixson-Duocte Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Savage, age 43 of Henderson, formerly of Bayou Jacque, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at his residence. He was born on October 10, 1974.

He is preceded in death by his father; Claude E. Savage, Sr and a brother, Michael John Savage.

Survivors include his wife; Tonya Lynn Vead Savage of Henderson; two sons, Scott Michel of Henderson and Greg (Victoria Firmin) Michel, Jr. of Moreauville; his mother, Miriam Savage of Bayou Jacque; brother, Larry (Stephanie) Aymond of Dupont; sister, Louise (Warren) Marks of Ville Platte; and his three grandchildren, Abigail Michel of Simmesport, Gregory Michel, III and Oliver Michel both of Moreauville.