Clemence Saucier Devereux, age 91, of Slidell

Clemence Saucier Devereux

SLIDELL - A private ceremony for Clemence Saucier Devereux was held recently in Slidell at Honaker’s Funeral Home.

Clemence Saucier Devereux, age 91, was born March 20, 1926 in Plaucheville to Dennis Albert Saucier, Sr. and Isabel Plauche Saucier. She died peacefully in Slidell on Sunday, December 10, 2017. She married Jack Patrick Devereux Sr. on August 7, 1948 in New Orleans at the St. Louis Cathedral. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and the hostess to countless family celebrations. She graduated from Nachitoches Normal School, now Northwestern State University, in 1946. She thereafter received her Masters Degree from Tulane University. She was a teacher for more than twenty years. She embraced a challenging teaching career with grace and dedication and made a difference in the lives of countless teenagers. She retired from teaching at McDonough High School in 1984. She was a devout Catholic and was very active in her church, St. Luke's Catholic Church, in Slidell for as long as her health would allow. Both she and her husband, Jack, were awarded the Order of St. Louis IX Medallion for their devotion to the work of the Catholic Church.

Her husband, parents and brothers, Albert Saucier Jr. and Richard Saucier, precede her in death.

Clemmie, as she was known by all, is survived by her four loving children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her children are the Hon. Mary Clemence Devereux, Jack Patrick Devereux Jr., DDS, James Albert Devereux Sr., and Grace Kim Devereux. Her grandchildren are Lindsey Devereux, Jack Patrick Devereux III, Caitlin Devereux, Gabrielle Devereux, James Albert Devereux Jr., Christian Devereux and Joseph Devereux, Michael Devereux Jr., Ryan Roberson and Joshua Roberson. Her great grandchildren are Addison Devereux, Allison Devereux and Zachary Devereux.

For anyone wishing to honor her life with a memorial donation, please send your donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org.