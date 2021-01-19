Clifton Lachney, Jr., Marksville

Mr. Lachney, age 67, of Hessmer, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton, Sr. and Agnus Dauzat Lachney.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Miracle Lachney and his two grandchildren, Austin and Alexis Carmouche.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

