Clinton Roy, 62, Cottonport

A Private Graveside service for Mr. Clinton Roy will be held on Saturday, June 6 ,2020 in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Marksville with Pastor Jackson officiating.

Mr. Roy, age 62, of Cottonport, departed this life on May 25, 2020 at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mancel Wiley and Lilliemae Roy; one sister, Ruby Martin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Jacqueline Ford Roy of Cottonport; one son, Jeremy Roy (Yalontaye) of Cottonport; one daughter, Allegra Roy of Cottonport; two brothers, Theodore Roy of Lebeau, Richard Roy of St. Francisville; Cynthia Wiley of Lafayette, Sheila Wiley of Lafayette, Lucinda Wiley of Mississippi, Francis Reagan of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Jer’meeonna Roy, Jer’myriah Roy, Jer’mayshia Roy , Kaycen Parker.