Connie Gagnard, 58, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Bordelon Gaspard Gagnard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Longview Baptist Church in Deville with Reverend Robbie Poole and Reverend Steve Speer officiating. Interment will be in Longview Baptist Cemetery in Deville.

Mrs. Gagnard, age 58, of Marksville, passed away in Marksville on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Bordelon, husband, Ronnie Gaspard and brother, Randy Bordelon.

Connie was the owner of The Wishing Well in Marksville for 18 years.

She was employed at Paragon Casino for 10 years. She was a member of many organizations including the Chamber of Commerce in which she held many offices. She was a Little League Coach, Casa Advocate, member of the Cancer Society and the Tri-State Tourism Board for LA. She also served on the Civil Service Board and Recreation Board. Connie had an outgoing character and was free spirited. She was such a joyous person to be around that once you met Connie you always remembered her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 20 years, Myron Gagnard of Marksville; son, BJ Gaspard (Dana) of Marksville; daughters, Reena Savoy (Jamie) of Marksville, Teena Ponthier (Shane) of Marksville; mother, Betty Bordelon of Marksville; brothers Danny Bordelon (Robin) of Gardner, Mike Bordelon (Linda) of Alexandria; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Shawn Bordelon, Daniel Bordelon, Chris Bordelon, Ricky Cole, Dennis Wilson, and Craig Gagnard. Honorary pallbearers will be BJ Gaspard, Logan Ponthier, Austin Savoy, Jamie Savoy, Shane Ponthier, Pero Gagnard, and Glenn Gagnard.