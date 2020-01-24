Constance deNux Porche age 90 of Covington

Constance deNux Porche passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Covington, LA.

She was born on August 27, 1929, in Marksville, LA to the late Dr. Alton Rene' deNux and Esther Martin deNux.

Constance was the beloved wife of James Everise Porche for 67 years. She was the sister of Wanda deNux Frey and the late Alton Rene' deNux, Jr.

She graduated from Marksville High School where she actively participated in various sports, such as basketball and tennis. Upon graduation she attended SLI in Lafayette (now UL) and graduated with a double major in Primary Education and Music. She was a dedicated educator with a marked vocation as a teacher, always motivated by a desire to improve the lives of her students through knowledge and formation.

Her interest in education extended to participation in various Teacher Association groups and was a proud member and diligent participant in the teacher's sorority known as the Blue Blue Violets. Connie was also gifted with a beautiful soprano voice which she used to perform at various private ceremonies and activities. She was life-long avid fan of the LSU Tigers and Saints football teams, never missing the opportunity to assist at a home game.

She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was married to the love of her life, Jim, for 67 years. Connie is remembered as a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews with whom her generosity knew no bounds. She was also the dearly loved Aunt to her cousin Jackie's children, with whom she also enjoyed a special relationship. Connie was considered a master chef by her family and delighted in presenting an array of great food and desserts for everyone to enjoy.

She was also most generous to any niece or nephew who had a special need at different moments of their lives. Connie will be especially remembered for her zest for life, her generosity, and her loving devotion to those she held close to her heart, her family and friends. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday, January 20, 2020. Please have MASSES offered for Mrs. Porche in lieu of flowers. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.