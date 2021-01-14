Corinne Pearce, 66, Bunkie

Graveside services for Corinne Pearce were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2020 at the Wilmer Memorial Cemetery in LeCompte with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial followed. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Pearce, age 66 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at her residence.

Corinne graduated from Bunkie High School where she was a majorette who taught twirling and also made their costumes. She obtained degrees from LSU and Northeast Louisiana University. She was a former librarian with the Avoyelles Parish School Board and a former teacher at St. Anthony Catholic School.

Corinne was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Leesville and the choir director of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leesville. She was the head librarian at Northwestern State University at Fort Polk/Leesville and a piano, organ and voice teacher. Corrine moved home to Bunkie and became the youth choir director at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She absolutely loved working with the children. They gave her much to look forward to on the weekends, especially after losing both her parents. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Corinne gave every project she was involved with all she had.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Berthol Stephens and Marion Reiszner Pearce.

Survivors include her sister, Dr. Lander P. Bilbray, MD of Amite; her brother, Steve Pearce, II of Clarksville, TN; nephew, Steve Pearce, III and wife Cathy and great-nephew, Scott Pearce.

Memorial may be made to St. Anthony Catholic School, 116 Knoll Ave., Bunkie, LA 71322 or St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 409 St. John, Bunkie, LA 71322.