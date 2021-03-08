Craig Ivory, 55, California

Memorial service for Craig Ivory are currently pending.

Craig Ivory, age 55, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home in California.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rosetta Ivory of Marksville; sisters: Ruby Ivory of Simmesport, Karen Ivory of Baton Rouge, Sharon Ivory of Marksville and April Ivory of Hessmer; brothers: Felix Ivory of Houston, TX., Tyrone Ivory of California and Kenneth Ivory of Marksville. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Alberg.

