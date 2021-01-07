Curtis Spinner, 75, Lettsworth

Funeral services for Curtis “Peg” Spinner will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 beginning at 1:30 PM in the Simmesport United Pentecostal Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

“Peg”, 75, a resident of Lettsworth passed away on January 3, 2021 in Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Ashlee Spinner of Lafayette, Cynthia Munson of Simmesport; sons, Chris Spinner of Lettsworth and David Meyers of Simmesport; sisters, Loretta Este, Cheryl Rogers Spinner, Rachel Spinner, Terry Spinner, Reba Terrell, Shannon Cooley; brother, Ben M. Spinner of Lettsworth; grandchildren, Katrina Mayberry, Brian Mayberry, Jr., James Munson, Donald Munson, Sheila Abt, and Seth Spinner; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 3 children, Lisa Spinner, Dina Munson, and Patrick Munson; sisters, Elouise Roberts, Linda “Nookie” Billedeau, and Vergie May Spinner; brothers, Travis and Clint Spinner.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 9:00AM until time of service at the Simmesport United Penecostal Church.