Funeral services for Mr. Curtley Joseph Dauzat will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Vick Baptist Cemetery in Vick. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Curtley Joseph Dauzat, age 86, of Vick, departed this life on October 24, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Dodge Dauzat and parents, Valerian and Mary Broussard Dauzat; three brothers, Jimmy Dauzat, Dalton Dauzat, Kermit Dauzat; two sisters, Bernice Dodge, Meion Lachney and two great grandchildren.

He was a logger in the logging industry for many years as well as a farmer.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Wayne Dauzat (Julia) of Vick, Jackie Dauzat (Misty) of Vick; one daughter, Annette Watts (Bubba) of Vick; one brother, Jerry Dauzat (Joann) of Vick; eleven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; eleven step-great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and one step-great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dwayne Dauzat, Matthew Russell, Justin Bardwell, Jason Dauzat, Joseph Rodriguez, Dylan Dauzat, Dwight Rodriguez and Randall Dauzat.