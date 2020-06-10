Daisy Mae Campbell

DAISY'S OBITUARY

Funeral services for Daisy Mae Reed Campbell will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Union Baptist Church with Rev. Ardoin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Second Union Baptist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Campbell, age 77, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her residence. She attended Carver High School and was a dietary aide with the Avoyelles Parish School System and worked at the Bailey Place. Everyone loved her cooking!!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Israel and Amie Johnson Reed; her husband, Raymond Campbell, Sr.; her daughter, Daisy Reynolds; her granddaughter, Carmenita Iles; her two sisters, Emma Lee Simmons and Tressie Keyes; and her three brothers, Thomas Simmons, Ivory Hurts and Willie Reed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Doris Campbell of Bunkie and Dianne Dixon of Bunkie; her son, Raymond Campbell, Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Bunkie; her two sisters, Dorothy Johnson of Cheneyville and Ruth Green of Bunkie; two brothers, David Reed, Sr. of Bunkie and Seymour Reed of Alexandria; grandchildren, Phyllis Sampson, Esthwe Campbell, Antrea Wilson, Joseph Campbell, Ethel Campbell, Kizzy Campbell, TaShyia Daniels, Brittany Leary, Calvin Campbell, Denzel Campbell, LaShala Campbell and LaJa Campbell; twenty-nine and great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Darrius Reynolds, Joseph Campbell, Denzal Campbell, Tarrius Reynolds, Jarvis Acts and Quantracius Sampson. Honorary Pallbearers are Seymour Reed, David Reed, Sr., Raymond Campbell, Trey Sampson, Wayne Reginald Iles and Henry Washington.