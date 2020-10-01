Dale Juneau, 79, Mansura

A visitation for Dale Juneau of Mansura will begin at 3:00pm until 7:00pm on Saturday at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. A rosary prayer service will begin at 4:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Interment will be held at a later date.

Dale Juneau, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his son’s home in Mansura surrounded by loved ones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Cody Juneau (Lacie); daughters, Diane Goddard (Tony), and Lyndale Juneau (Michelle); step-daughter, Melissa Gagnard Odom(Bill); grandchildren: Penelope Juneau, A.J. Goddard (Stephanie), and Angel Goddard; great-grandchildren: Ryland, Tripp, Linden, Kelby, Foxx, Jason, Jacob and Joshua.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira & Aline Armand Juneau; and brother, Myron Juneau.