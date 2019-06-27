Funeral services for Daniel Augustine. of Marksville will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Starlight Baptist Church in Hickory Hill. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Visitation will begin 8:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Starlight Baptist Church in Hickory Hill.

On June 20, 2019, Daniel Augustine ended a life well fought. On June 20, 2019, the death angel appeared and took our beloved husband, father, and grandfather home. Deacon Daniel Augustine took his wings to heaven and left and departed from Avoyelles Hospital at 9:15 a.m.

On March 25, 1943, Daniel was born to the union of Louis Augustine and Fredna Ford. He was baptized and became a member of the Starlight Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of Pastor C. Johnson. He served in the brotherhood, usher board, deacon board and as the male choir director for many years. He was an active member of the Pride of Marksville (Lodge #89) where he served as Chaplain faithfully until his health began to fail.

Deacon Daniel received a certification from the Associate General Contractors of America for Farm Settlers Highway / Bridge Concrete Finisher, and worked for TLJ Co. for many years. He later went to work for James Bordelon Construction who became a true brother and friend until his retirement.

On September 26. 1964, Daniel Augustine was united in holy matrimony to Theresa Mae Lewis, and to this union, 6 beautiful daughters were born, Veronica, Debra, Fredna, Amanda, Christina, and Daniell.

He was preceded in death by (4) sisters; Follette Augustine, Ella Dee Sampson, Beada Thomas and Gilda Jean Frank, 2 great grandchildren; Ashton Jacobs and Bailey Yvonne Simpson.

Daniel leaves to cherish his memories and carry his legacy, his beloved of 54 years, Theresa Lewis Augustine; daughters, Veronica (Durwin Martin Sr.) of Marksville, La., Debra (Milbert Coleman) of Bunkie, La., Fredna Prevot of Marksville, La., Amanda Murray of Mansura, La., Minister Christina (Pastor Frank Todd Sr.) of Winnfield, La., Daniell (Troy Phillips) of Cottonport, La. (1) brother; Frank Augustine Sr. of Marksville, La. (1) Step-brother; Chaft Frank Jr. a host of sister in laws, and brother in laws, (19) grandchildren; Ashley, Kimberly, Courtney (Justin), Jasmine (Fitzgerald), Durwin Jr. (Rashonda), Nicholus (Daneshia), De'Layma, Zacchaeus Trey (Natalie), Rachel (Ron), Jamie (Kamal), Kayla (Travis), Francona Jr. (Jaekejthra), Romeo, Daniel Deandre, Arnold Jr., Sharonda, Wynetha, Olajuwon, and Kone Kone; (19) great grandchildren; Aiden, Kyran, Kingston, Aniyah, Chavez Jr., Avery, Arayah, Ariel, Avani, Jaylon, Nicholus Jr., Alivia, De'Zarian, De'Jon, Nila, Adrian, I'brie, Carter, Jaylon, (l) brother in law; Otis Sampson Sr, (12) Godchildren, special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Howard Jones, Amanda Wilmer, Dionne Lair, Irma Jones, Maudrey Guidry, Irene Guilbcaux and their families, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.