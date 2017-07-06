Daniel David Dunbar, age 64, of Houston, formerly of Marksville,

Memorial services for Mr. Daniel David Dunbar will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Dutch Voltz officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Danny, born on June 1, 1953, of Houston, formerly of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. Dunbar, Sr. and Hermean Lemoine Dunbar and brother, Tommy Dunbar.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Dunbar of Houston, daughter, Katy Dunbar of Houston, brothers, Glynn Dunbar (Linda) of Phoenix, Robert Dunbar (Amy) of Marksville and sisters, Lynn Laborde (Charles), Rachel Tuma both of Marksville, and Sheila Lusins (Eriks) of Baton Rouge.

Danny, known to most as Dannyboy, graduated from Marksville High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Louisiana State University. He later pursued his passion for the arts at the University of Houston, obtaining a master’s degree in music.

Danny had a passion for cooking, restoring old furniture that had been left for trash, and listening to his extensive collection of records. He truly lived life to the fullest and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Danny had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and always encouraged you to laugh, sing and have a real good time. He was everyone’s best friend.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10:15a.m. on Saturday.