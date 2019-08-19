A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Daniel Graham will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Daniel Graham, age 77, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Riviere de Solei Nursing Home in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hickman Paul and Sadie Carmouche Graham; wife, Zanella Bordelon Graham; one sister, Lyma Jean Graham Gillis; two nephews, Hickman “Bruce” Gillis and Ira Lane Gillis, Jr.

While still in High School, Mr. Graham began in 1959 working for the Dodge Dealership through Scallan Motors until 1979. In 1979 he left Scallan Motors and pursued a career in the Insurance Industry where he was employed with Knights of Columbus for 13 years as an Insurance Agent. While working for Knights of Columbus he also worked for the Avoyelles Parish School Board Transportation Department as a Bus Driver from 1961 until 1993. Daniel worked for the City of Alexandria after leaving the Avoyelles Parish School Board and Knights of Columbus Insurance Company in 1993 as a Supervisor for the A-Trans Transportation Department. Mr. Graham ended his employment in 2010 when he retired after working for Paragon Casino as a Shuttle Service Driver for 5 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Carla June Graham of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in Parlor A of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. A Rosary recitation by the Men’s Rosary Group will be held at 9:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Mr. Daniel Graham to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 141 S. Washington Street, Marksville, Louisiana 71351.