Funeral services for Darrel Joseph “D.J.” “Heavy Dee” Juneau will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jacob Crawford, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Darrel Joseph Juneau, age 46 of Marksville, passed away at Ochsner Clinic Foundation Hospital in Jefferson, LA. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Darrel was employed by Brudd Construction as a heavy equipment tractor truck driver. Darrels’ passion was being surrounded by family and friends and driving his tractor truck. He will be sadly missed by his family, fellow employees and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce Kelone Juneau of Marksville, daughter, Makaylah Hewitt of Marksville, siblings, Martha (Johnny) Desoto of Marksville, Kenneth (Debra) Juneau of Marksville, Terry Juneau of Marksville and Gary (Laura) Juneau of Marksville. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Darrel was preceded in death by his wife, Krissy and father, Ellis J. Juneau.

The Juneau Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until the time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Juneau Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.