Darrell Firmin, 61, Plaucheville

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4

Darrell Firmin, age 61, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Amy Firmin of Watson; brothers, Bobby (Kathy) Firmin of Benton and Ricky (Robin) Firmin of Watson; nieces and nephews, Melissa Judd, Chad, and Lexi; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Firmin.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 12:30pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Funeral Mass for Darrell John Firmin of Zachary will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Plaucheville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 552 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327.