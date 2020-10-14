Dave Aymond, Jr., 84, Bunkie native

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at a 10:20 am Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, Louisiana for Dave Louis Aymond, Jr., age 84, who passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his son’s residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Friday, October 16th from 4:00 till 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:00 pm and will continue on Saturday at 9:00 am until Services at 10:20 am.

Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Father David Hebert, of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate at the Services.

Dave was a native of Bunkie, La and a resident of Lafayette for over 60 years. He had an amazing work ethic; and worked from the age of seven as a paperboy and continued to make his way in the world through various occupations. A lifelong entrepreneur, loved to explore new ventures in business and was skilled in several trades and a master at many of them. Dave spent his life building his community through his church, the Boy Scouts, Krewe of Karencro, the local Electric Co-Op and a number of other civic organizations. He had passion for world travel with his wife and grandchildren, among his favorites were Russia, China and Africa. The legacy that he leaves behind is not only for his loving family and beloved wife Alice of 63 years; but also to those whose lives he was an influential role model. He will be dearly missed, and fondly remembered.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Aymond; two sons, David Richard Aymond and his wife, Dr. Cher Aymond, of Carencro; William T.E. Aymond and his wife, Janet Roberts Aymond, of Lafayette; one daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Aymond, of Lafayette; one sister, Mercedes Herman and her husband, Al, of Dallas, Tx.; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Allison and JP Aymond, of Carencro; Grant and Emily Aymond of Houston; Rachael Hartzog (Husband Nathan) of Houston, Virginia Mills and Blake Savoie of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by a son Steven Sidney Aymond, and by his parents Dave Louis Aymond, Sr. and Virlee Barbe of Bunkie.

Pallbearers will be Grant Aymond, Matthew Aymond, J.P. Aymond, Blake Savoie, Emily Aymond and Virginia Mills. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rachael Hartzog and Allison Aymond.

The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the caregivers at Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.