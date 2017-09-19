David “Daddy” Christian, age 57, of Bunkie

David Christian

BUNKIE - Funeral services for David “Daddy” Christian were held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Second Edgefield Baptist Church in Cheneyville with Pastor Cedric Brown officiating. Internment was in the church cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Daddy as he was known by may passed away from this life on Monday, september 11, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. Christian was 57 years old and was a member of Second Edgefield Baptist Church. Everyone knew he loved to laugh and cheer you up.

Those left to treasure precious memories include his wife, Darlene Christian of Bunkie; three sons, Thomas Jackson of Bunkie, Jordan Jackson, Jr. of Bunkie and Eric Lee of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Indiana Jones of Bunkie and Jessica Brown of Bunkie; brother, Steven Christian of Baton Rouge; sister, Rose Mary Speed of Alexandria; 15 grandchildren; seven brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Christopher Simon, Sr., Fredrick Dixon, Samuel Brown, Sr., Marquez Frazier, Dennoris Jackson and Calvin Jackson, Jr.