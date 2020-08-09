Funeral services for David Charles Johnson, Sr. will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Father Irion St. Romain, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

David Charles Johnson, Sr., age 68 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on July 25, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 3 years, Mable Dominick Johnson of Marksville, children, Danielle Dominick of Marksville, David Dominick of Marksville, Tony Dominick of Marksville, David Lundy of Houston, TX., Bryce Thomas of Marksville, Anthony Simmons of Marksville, Kelly Dominick of Marksville, Charlette Lundy of Houston, TX., Alexis Lundy of Houston, TX., Ceicily Simmons of Houston, TX., siblings, Johnny Johnson of Mansura, Ruth Thomas of Houston, TX. and Lilly Mae Francisco of Houston, TX. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Johnson, Sr. and Ethel Hollins.

The Johnson Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. There will be a limitation of 50 people in the funeral home at all times with mask worn at all times.