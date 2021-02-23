Deanna Gauthier, age 50, Moreauville

Deanna Gauthier, age 50, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Randel Ducote of Moreauville; daughters, Skyla Noel Gauthier of Moreauville and Brandi Lynn Ducote of Moreauville; step-daughters, Savannah Ducote and Danielle Fae Ducote of Moreauville; mother, Pamela Marie Bordelon of Marksville; sisters, Nickol Cope of Marksville and Shelley Desselle of Bunkie; brothers, Kevin Cope of Moreauville and Casey Wade Ducote of Marksville; 1st husband, Scott Gauthier of Broussard; nieces, Caitlynn Cope of Plaucheville, Darrion Cope of Moreauville, and Alexis Venable of Poland.

She was preceded in death by her 2nd husband, Ned James Gauthier; father, John Cope; maternal grandparents, Frank & Maudry Slocum Ducote; paternal grandparents, John & Virginia Cope.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.