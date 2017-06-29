Deborah Jean Willis, age 67, of Cottonport

Deborah Jean Willis

COTTONPORT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Debbie Willis will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonport with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Willis, age 67 of Cottonport, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital. Born on June 11, 1950, Debbie was the sweetest, kindest, most helpful soul…she had a love for her family like no other. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her family were her world.

She is preceded in death by her father, Riley Joseph “R.J.” Willis.

Survivors include her children, Tara Earles (Shane) Gauthier of Cottonport and Jimbo (Jessica) Earles of Ville Platte; her mother, Ruth Willis of Marksville; her sisters, Jenny (Robert) St. Romain of Marksville, Tammy (Joel) Fryar of North Richland Hills, Texas and Mandy (Kyrle) Roy of Marksville; her grandchildren, Ainsley (David) Mayeaux, Mackenzie (Devan) Lemoine, Riley Foreman, Lucas Gauthier and Reagan Earles; and great grandchildren, Amelia Mayeaux, Caden Mayeaux, Hadley Mayeaux and Dawson Lemoine.

Pallbearers will include Robert St. Romain, Kyrle Roy, Digger Earles, Jay St. Romain, Jeremy Fryar, Chip Roy, Jack Bohannan, and Peter John Lemoine.

