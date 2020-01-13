Funeral services for Mrs. Debra B. Gaspard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward.

Debra B. Gaspard, age 62, of Marksville, departed this life on January 10, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her father, Newman J. Bernard; father-in-law, Earl J. Gaspard and mother-in-law, Frances McCollum Gaspard.

Debra was such a loving person, who loved everyone she met. She enjoyed laughing and cracking jokes and making people laugh.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 40 years, Stanley J. Gaspard of Marksville; one daughter, Chasity Mayeux (Greg) of Hessmer; one son, Jamie Gaspard (Lisa) of Plaucheville; mother, Mae Grace Roy Bernard of Fifth Ward; two sisters, Shirlene Reynaud and Pat Lachney, both of Fifth Ward; five grandchildren, Trey Mayeux, Laycey Mayeux, Greg “T-Greg” Mayeux, Jr., Andrew Gaspard, Raelyn Gaspard and one great grandson, Jackson Reid Deglandon as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. by Deacon Darryl Dubroc.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Trey Mayeux, Gregory Lachney, Jeremy Lachney, Shane Bonnette, Sanford Bernard and Ronald Roy.