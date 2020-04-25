Mrs. Debra Courtney Jones, 65, Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed Away on April 21, 2020 at Her Home in Alexandria, La.

Debra Was Born to the Late Willie, Sr and Alberta Dorsey Courtney on October 7, 1954.

She Accepted Christ at an Early Age Being Baptized Under St. Mary's Baptist Church, Marksville, La., Rev. Wallace Jacob Was the Pastor. Debra Attended Mary Bethune High School. She Worked at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville La, and Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessemer, La.

Debra Was Preceded in Death by Her Parents, Willie, Sr and Alberta Dorsey Courtney; Brother Donald Courtney; Daugher, Jennifer Jones; Her Maternal Grandmother, Anita Andrew Dorsey and Grandparents.

She Leaves to Cherish Her Memory, Husband Sammie Jones of Alexandria, La.; Her First Husband, Luther Jones and Their Four Daughters, Christine Jones Heath (Ronald) of Cottonport, La. Stacy Kelly (Christian) of Mansura, La. Juanita (Albert) of Marksville, La, and Shemiah Jones of Grand Prairie, Tx.

She Also Leaves to Cherish Her Memory, Four Sisters, Joan Courtney of Dallas, Tx, Ollie Barbin (Late James) of Marksville, La, Wilma Ford (John Sr) of Markville, La, and Pamela Courtney. Three Brothers, Willie Courtney, Jr of Tennesse, Ronald Courtney (Abbie) of Marksville, La, and Patrick Courtney. 18 Grandchildren and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.