Debra Lacart, 58

Funeral services for Debra “Deb” Lacart will be held Nov. 21 at 10 am at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonport.

Lacart, 58, died Nov. 15.

“Deb” was born on Feb. 8, 1962 to Mary Faye Lacart of Cottonport and the late Vincent Joseph Prier of Mansura.

She is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Joseph Prier, and grandparents, Florence Johnson Lacart, Odeal Lacart and Ruby Francis.

Survivors include her sisters, Angela Lacart of Houston and Janice Lacart of Lake Charles; three nieces, Crystal Lacart of Lake Charles, Brittany Couvillion of Katy, Texas, and Cagney (Bobby Jr.) Davis of Lake Charles; four nephews, Derrick Lacart, Wesley Lacart and Lorenzo Lacart, all of Lake Charles, and Brent Couvillion Jr. of Moreauville; 16 great-nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.